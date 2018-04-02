ParkByte Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $497,888.00 and approximately $6,114.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032325 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00708051 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019565 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkByte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.