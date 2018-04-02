Partner Communications (PTNR) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Partner Communications to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million $33.00 million N/A Partner Communications Competitors $14.90 billion $323.82 million 35.11

Partner Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Partner Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Partner Communications Competitors 182 519 736 24 2.41

Partner Communications presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.58%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 46.53%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 2.70% 6.57% 1.84% Partner Communications Competitors 2.30% -19.53% 2.56%

Summary

Partner Communications rivals beat Partner Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

