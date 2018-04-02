Party City Holdco (PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTY. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,861.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.30 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 890,188 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,095,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,409,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 368,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

