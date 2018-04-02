Pascal Coin Reaches Market Cap of $12.11 Million (PASC)

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Pascal Coin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pascal Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00008987 BTC on exchanges. Pascal Coin has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $70,037.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00700560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00171757 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029932 BTC.

About Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 19,261,500 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin. The official website for Pascal Coin is www.pascalcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Pascal Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

