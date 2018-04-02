Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Patientory token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $7.28 million and $284,662.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00701004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00167898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030390 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

