Patrick Industries (PATK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of PATK opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,575.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $336,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,037.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $54,643.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,851.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

