Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) a $22.00 Price Target

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has been given a $22.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $1,692.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,892.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

