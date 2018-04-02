Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,590,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,391,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tiffany J. Thom sold 2,574 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $59,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.51 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $787.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 218.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten-position-lifted-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated.html.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.