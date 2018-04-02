PayCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00 (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last week, PayCoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. PayCoin has a total market cap of $240,624.00 and $72.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayCoin alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00278544 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000259 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About PayCoin

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,877,937 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.