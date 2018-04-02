PayCon (CON) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. PayCon has a market capitalization of $139,581.00 and approximately $778.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayCon has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PayCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000559 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon (CRYPTO:CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con. PayCon’s official website is paycon.pw.

PayCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PayCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

