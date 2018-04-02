Cowen Inc. Has $832,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 174,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,386. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $91,056.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.05 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $468,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,574.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $439,791.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,186.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,028. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

