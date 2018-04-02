PayPeer Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (CRYPTO:PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, PayPeer has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. PayPeer has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.06 or 0.04319970 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012688 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007265 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011482 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About PayPeer

PayPeer (PAYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev. PayPeer’s official website is www.paypeer.pw.

PayPeer Coin Trading

PayPeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPeer must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

