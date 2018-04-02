PBF Energy (PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will report $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $4.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $24.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.47 billion to $24.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 1,101,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 874,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after buying an additional 570,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 678,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 525,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3,751.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

