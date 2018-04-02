Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) a $24.00 Price Target

Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

PCSB traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.72. 46,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,591. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PCSB Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

