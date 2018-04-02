Curtis Banks Group (CBP) PT Raised to GBX 375 at Peel Hunt

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 375 ($5.18) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Shares of CBP stock remained flat at $GBX 332 ($4.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235.10 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.28 ($4.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/peel-hunt-increases-curtis-banks-group-cbp-price-target-to-gbx-375-updated-updated.html.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group PLC is engaged in provision of pension administration services principally for Self Invested Personal Pension schemes (SIPPs) and Small Self-Administered Pension Schemes (SSASs). The Company’s segment is Pensions Administration. The Company delivers the self-invested pension products on the market with their technology and service levels.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.