Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,750 ($24.18) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($36.61) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,016.67 ($27.86).

Secure Trust Bank stock remained flat at $GBX 1,810 ($25.01) during trading hours on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.54).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 136.50 ($1.89) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). The company had revenue of £129.50 million during the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.82%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.84) per share. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

