Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 1,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,339,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593,679 shares during the last quarter. Ferox Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.80 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185,268.28, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

