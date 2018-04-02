Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1042787816235 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pengrowth Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Pengrowth Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pengrowth Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative net margin of 130.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. sell-side analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

