Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Stock Price

News stories about Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5996379667707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.09, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.22. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

