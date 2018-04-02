PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

PFSI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 256,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,940. The company has a market cap of $563.52, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $125,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,434. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,784,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 188,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 127,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

