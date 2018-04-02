PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Financial Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.3107249116053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. 38,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,599. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $125,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $25,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/pennymac-financial-services-pfsi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.