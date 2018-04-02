Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.47%. equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $35,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

