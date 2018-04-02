Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. 775,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,863. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

