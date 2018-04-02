PepsiCo (PEP) Holdings Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 109,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PEP opened at $109.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154,932.42, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

