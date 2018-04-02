Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRFT. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Perficient to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perficient has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.70 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the digital transformation consultancy to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 4,649 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $111,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $2,115,017. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,487 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,003,000 after buying an additional 98,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,640 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 854,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 45.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/perficient-prft-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.