Perion Network (PERI) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $0.72

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 47366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.04, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Perion Network had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $77.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,339,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 320,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 442,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

