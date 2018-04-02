Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2792179502614 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $100.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

NYSE PRGO traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $80.71. 856,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,737.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

