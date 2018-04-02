Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Perry Ellis International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Perry Ellis International updated its FY19 guidance to $1.80-1.90 mln EPS.

Shares of Perry Ellis International stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.23, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

