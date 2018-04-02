Pesetacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million (CRYPTO:PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $4,369.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01700550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007309 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015660 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001139 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021867 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,365,704 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

