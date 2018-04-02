PetroChina (PTR) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

News headlines about PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PetroChina earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8689320689917 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of PetroChina stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 152,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127,638.84, a P/E ratio of 305.82 and a beta of 1.43. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 631.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura began coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas.

