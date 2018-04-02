Peugeot (PUGOY) vs. Superior Industries International (SUP) Head to Head Survey

Peugeot (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Peugeot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peugeot has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peugeot and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peugeot $73.66 billion 0.29 $2.18 billion $2.33 10.30 Superior Industries International $1.11 billion 0.30 -$6.20 million $1.10 12.09

Peugeot has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International. Peugeot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peugeot pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Superior Industries International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Peugeot pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Industries International pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peugeot and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peugeot 1 0 0 0 1.00 Superior Industries International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Superior Industries International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Peugeot.

Profitability

This table compares Peugeot and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peugeot N/A N/A N/A Superior Industries International -0.56% 9.79% 3.40%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Peugeot on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peugeot

Peugeot S.A. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility. The Finance Division corresponds to the BPF, which provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, and wholesale financing to the brands’ dealer networks. The Company’s other activities are grouped under Other Business, which includes the holding company and minority stakes in Groupe Gefco, as well as in Peugeot Motorcycles. The Company’s brands and services include Free2Move, PSA Powertrain, Banque PSA Finance Group (BPF) and Mister Auto. It operates through Adam Opel AG (Opel) and General Motors UK Ltd (General Motors).

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico. The Company offers wheels in a range of finishes, which include Bright Machined, Polished Face with Painted Window, Fully Painted, Premium Paint, Polished, Chrome Clad and Mirror Finish Ultra Bright Machining. The Company’s products, which are manufactured in its North American facilities, are delivered primarily to automotive assembly operations in North America for global OEMs. Its OEM aluminum wheels are primarily sold for factory installation, as either optional or standard equipment, on various vehicle models. As of December 31, 2015, the Company operated five manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico.

