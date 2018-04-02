Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pfb’s FY2018 Earnings (TSE:PFB)

Pfb (TSE:PFB) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$8.49 on Friday. PFB has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$9.95.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. PFB had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of C$28.05 million for the quarter.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials primarily for the residential and commercial construction projects in North America. It offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

