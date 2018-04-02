Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 27,300 Shares of Pfizer (PFE)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $103,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $127,000. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,277.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211,267.20, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

