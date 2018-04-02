Pfizer (PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,877,234 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the February 28th total of 61,827,751 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,191,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 13,986 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $501,398.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

PFE opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211,267.20, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Pfizer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

