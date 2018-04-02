Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $113.79 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $113,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 399.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $154,391.06, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

