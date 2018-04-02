Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Price

News stories about Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Phillips 66 Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0762619695598 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,808.71, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

