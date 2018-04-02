Phoenix New Media (FENG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phoenix New Media earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 47.114782918639 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 169,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,743. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.93, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $70.98 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited is a media company providing content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and television channels in China. The Company enables consumers to access professional news and other information, and upload text and images (UGC) on the Internet and through their mobile devices.

