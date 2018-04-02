Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) Price Tops $0.0000

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $960,123.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.05506320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.41 or 0.09586360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.01696060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.02549970 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00200228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00612812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.02818050 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 22,198,344,363 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is not currently possible to buy Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

