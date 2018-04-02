Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photonstar Led Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/photonstar-led-group-psl-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-15.html.

Photonstar Led Group Company Profile

PhotonStar LED Group PLC is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of light emitting diode (LED) lighting fixtures and light engines. The Company operates through two segments: LED Light Fixtures and LED Light Engines. Its offers a technology, Halcyon, which is a connected lighting platform that includes hardware and software for wireless, microprocessor-controlled retrofit LED lighting and control systems, used for circadian and data-centric applications.

