Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Director Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Phyllis Gardner sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,042.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,131.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46,025.57% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

