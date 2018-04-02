Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Increased demand for U.S. chicken products in overseas markets, and higher sales in Mexican and European operations are expected to bolster Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenues in the quarters ahead. The company also intends to track market upswing, boost profitability and minimize business risks on the back of its portfolio strategy. Moreover, the GNP Company and Moy Park buyouts will strengthen the company’s top- and bottom-line performance. On a month-to-date basis, the stock has performed in line with the industry. Over the last 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for both 2018 and 2019.”

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim's Pride to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Group raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim's Pride and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim's Pride presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Pilgrim's Pride has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,121.81, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim's Pride will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim's Pride news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,674,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 41.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

