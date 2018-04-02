Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $155,960.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004191 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Pillar has a total market cap of $65.88 million and approximately $155,960.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,384,800 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

