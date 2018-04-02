PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund (STPZ) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA STPZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.87. 449,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,743. PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

