BB&T Securities LLC Has $14.40 Million Holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust (CORP)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 1.57% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORP. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CORP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 34,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,684. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $106.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

