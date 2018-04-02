Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) PT Lowered to C$0.30

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

PNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of PNE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.32. 61,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,035. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.30 million. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 126.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00. Insiders have purchased 927,500 shares of company stock valued at $309,200 over the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

