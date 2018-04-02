Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,146,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,981,266,000 after purchasing an additional 489,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,166,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $170.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122,841.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.16 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.33 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

