PinkCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. PinkCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $19,766.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PinkCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PinkCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.04326750 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001230 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012702 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007266 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011659 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PinkCoin Profile

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PinkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PinkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.