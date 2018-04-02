Pinnacle Foods (PF) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $52.25

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 896675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PF. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6,439.66, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.93 per share, with a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,762.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PF. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

