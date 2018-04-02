Pinnacle Foods (PF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in March

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,269,634 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 2,372,572 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,066,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Pinnacle Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, Director Muktesh Pant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.93 per share, with a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PF. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 715,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 389,550 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 381,778 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 47.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,143,000 after purchasing an additional 316,944 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 1,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 325,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PF stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Foods has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6,439.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $883.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

