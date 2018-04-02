Piper Jaffray Reiterates $16.00 Price Target for Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Piper Jaffray set a $16.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

GPOR stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,766.97, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $397.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at $258,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,102.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198,436 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 123,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 488,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 325,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

